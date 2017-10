After the news broke earlier Tuesday that Jimmy Haslam sold the majority stake of his Pilot Flying J company to Berkshire Hathaway, owned and operated by Warren Buffett, the two naturally were on cable news to break it down.

Our very own Anthony Lima grabbed a picture of these two rich million/billionaires and let Twitter have at it.

Caption this please pic.twitter.com/MvczXG5DbT — Anthony Lima (@SportsBoyTony) October 3, 2017

The results were really good. Here’s a few of our favorites.

I have fired more coaches than I can count on my two hands — MarshmallowBoostVibe (@adidasjunkie350) October 3, 2017

come on Warren – think how much money you can make on this team if you always stay $60 million under the cap! — Drew Jackson (@DrewJackson40) October 3, 2017

"While you're at it, want to buy majority of the Browns?" — Matt Hixenbaugh (@mhixenbaugh22) October 3, 2017

"And that's how you double the worth of a franchise while only winning 2 games a year!" — MW (@stratosolo) October 3, 2017

