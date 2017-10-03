Cleveland Connection: The Chagrin Documentary Film Festival

This week on Cleveland Connection, Michelle O’Dell is learning more about organizations that help out our community in a variety of ways.
The Chagrin Documentary Film Festival
The Chagrin Documentary Film Festival is dedicated to educating audiences and empowering talented filmmakers to tell their stories. The Festival is a five day celebration of the art of documentary film, at venues in and around the century village of Chagrin Falls, Ohio. This inspiring event draws audiences from all over Northeast Ohio, the US and the world to experience documentary films and the compelling art and culture they highlight. More info HERE!
Cleveland Connection airs every Sunday morning on Star 102, Q104, 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX.
Click here to contact Michelle O’Dell with your comments or your opportunity to be featured on the program.