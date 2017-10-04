Browns Notes: Myles Garrett Says ‘He’s Back,’ In Spanish, On Twitter

BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – Myles Garrett announced his return on Twitter Wednesday afternoon in the only way that he could.

“Regrese’,” Garrett Tweeted, which in Spanish means “I’m back.”

Garrett has gradually worked his way back from a right high ankle sprain suffered on Sept. 6. He was questionable last week after being limited in practice all week but the Browns erred on the side of caution and made him inactive for a fourth straight week.

Garrett practiced again Wednesday and he moved with ease through drill after drill during the portion of practice open to reporters. The team once again listed him as limited for the third straight practice.

The New Guy – Another week means another new receiver.

After Jordan Leslie tore his hamstring the Browns waived him Wednesday with an injury designation and signed receiver Bryce Treggs off of the Eagles practice squad. Philadelphia agreed to match the Browns’ offer financially but they wanted to keep him on the practice squad.

“I want to get on the field, I want to play and I feel like there is a lot of young talent here and something to build on and we can really build as a unit,” Treggs said.

Treggs knew the Browns were in need of help at receiver which is why he decided to take advantage of the opportunity in Cleveland.

“I don’t think I would be here if that wasn’t the case so I am excited,” Treggs said.

Browns head coach Hue Jackson actually recruited Treggs’ father out of high school and Treggs met Jackson when he caught passes during Jared Goff’s pro day in 2016.

Sums It Up – Rookie safety Jabrill Peppers summed up what went wrong in Sunday’s 31-7 loss to the Bengals in rather succinct fashion on Wednesday.

“We got our ass kicked,” Peppers said. “Besides that, we have to play better, especially at home. You can’t let any team, another man, come in your house and have his way with you so that is our biggest takeaway. We have to capitalize when we can and make the plays that we need to make when we can. Other than that, it is really that simple.”

Peppers is going through his own growing pains at safety as well as as a returner. Gregg Williams continues to play him 15-30 yards away from the line of scrimmage while on special teams he’s still adjusting to fielding and returning punts.

“When you step up a level, you always expect a little challenge,” Peppers said. “I would say that it is not overwhelming, but the ante is definitely upped. You have good on good every week, and that presents a challenge in itself. This is what I was told it was going to be and this is what it is, but to answer your question, no, it is not as difficult as some may think.”

Injury Report – DNP WR Kenny Britt (knee/groin), TE Randell Telfer (knee), LB Jamie Collins (concussion), DT Danny SHelton (calf), LT Joe Thomas (knee/rest); LIMITED: LB B.J. Bello (neck), WR Sammie Coates (hamstring), DE Myles Garrett (ankle), DL Jamie Meder (toe), CB Jamar Taylor (ribs); FULL: S Derrick Kindred (wrist), RG Kevin Zeitler (thumb).