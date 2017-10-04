Cavaliers Fall 109-93 In Preseason Opener Vs. Hawks

Dwyane Wade and Derrick Rose paired in the backcourt in Cleveland. Ben Simmons finally on the floor with Markelle Fultz alongside in Philadelphia.

Two Eastern Conference teams with big aspirations got to see some of their tantalizing combinations together in their preseason openers Wednesday night.

Wade and Rose made their debuts for the Cavaliers, who got a great first impression from Kevin Love in the center spot. The former All-Star guards both scored seven points as Cleveland lost 109-93 to the Atlanta Hawks while LeBron James sat out while recovering from a sprained left ankle.

The Cavs are making Love their starting center this season and he began the game with 3-pointers for Cleveland’s first two baskets.

Dennis Schroder had 18 points as the Hawks earned their first preseason victory.

Love finished with 12 points and five rebounds in 15 minutes.

HAWKS: Taurean Prince had 15 points and eight rebounds. … Dewayne Dedmon was 6 for 7 from the field and scored 13 points.

CAVALIERS: Jae Crowder, acquired from Boston in the Kyrie Irving trade, started and scored eight points. … Iman Shumpert played a little over two minutes off the bench before leaving with a foot injury. … Kyle Korver shot 1 for 8, 1 for 7 behind the arc, against his former team. … Rookie Cedi Osman from Turkey had six points in 16 minutes of his debut.

UP NEXT: Atlanta (1-1) visits Detroit on Friday. Cleveland (0-1) hosts Indiana on Friday.