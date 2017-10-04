Matt Vasgersian: I Like The Move To Start Trevor Bauer In Game 1 Of The ALDS

Host of MLB Central on the MLB Network Matt Vasgersian joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima to talk about the Cleveland Indians and the New York Yankees.

Matt gave his thoughts on Terry Francona shaking up his starting rotation, if he would have rather played the Twins or the Yankees, how formidable the Yankees lineup is and if the Wildcard game is a real playoff game.

MLB Network will exclusively air Game 2 of the Indians – Yankees series this Friday at 5pm with Matt, John Smoltz and Tom Verducci on the call. 

