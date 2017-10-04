These Getty Pictures Of David Robertson’s Reaction To Gary Sanchez Taking A Groin Shot Are Priceless

There’s no arguing that the Yankees-Twins AL Wild Card game was a long one, but for Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez, the game came to a stop in the sixth inning.
Relief pitcher David Robertson threw a pitch in the sixth that, unfortunately, flew right into the groin of Sanchez. The video is painful to watch.
The pictures from Getty Images photographer Elsa are classic. It’s pretty much the reaction of anyone who has ever seen anyone get hit in the family jewels.
NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 03: David Robertson #30 of the New York Yankees throws a pitch against the Minnesota Twins in the third inning in the American League Wild Card Game at Yankee Stadium on October 3, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 03: David Robertson #30 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting catcher Gary Sanchez #24 with a wild pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the sixth inning in the American League Wild Card Game at Yankee Stadium on October 3, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 03: David Robertson #30 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting catcher Gary Sanchez #24 with a wild pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the sixth inning in the American League Wild Card Game at Yankee Stadium on October 3, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 03: David Robertson #30 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting catcher Gary Sanchez #24 with a wild pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the sixth inning in the American League Wild Card Game at Yankee Stadium on October 3, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 03: Gary Sanchez #24 of the New York Yankees reacts after getting hits a by a pitch by David Robertson #30 against the Minnesota Twins during the sixth inning in the American League Wild Card Game at Yankee Stadium on October 3, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 03: David Robertson #30 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting catcher Gary Sanchez #24 with a wild pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the sixth inning in the American League Wild Card Game at Yankee Stadium on October 3, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 03: Gary Sanchez #24 of the New York Yankees reacts after getting hits a by a pitch by David Robertson #30 against the Minnesota Twins during the sixth inning in the American League Wild Card Game at Yankee Stadium on October 3, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)