Yankees Advance To ALCS After 8-4 Wildcard Win Over Twins

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s on to Cleveland.

The Bronx Bombers dug out of a 3-0 first-inning hole Tuesday night to beat the Minnesota Twins 8-4 in the American League wild-card game at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees advance to face the reigning AL champion Indians in an American League Division Series that begins Thursday night.

Yankees starter Luis Severino was pulled with one out in the first inning after allowing three runs on four hits, including two homers — a leadoff shot by Brian Dozier and a two-run homer by Eddie Rosario.

But fortunately for the Yankees, Twins starter Ervin Santana wasn’t sharp, either, allowing a three-run homer to Didi Gregorius in the bottom of the first. The home run came after a leadoff walk by Brett Gardner and a single by Judge.

Santana lasted just two innings, allowing four runs on three hits and two walks.

New York took a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the second inning on a solo homer by Gardner before the Twins tied the score at 4 on Byron Buxton’s bases-loaded fielder’s choice in the third inning that scored Jorge Polanco.

The Yanks answered yet again in the bottom of the third, when Greg Bird hit a two-out single to right field that scored Gary Sanchez, giving New York a 5-4 lead.

Then in the fourth inning, Aaron Judge extended the Yankees’ lead by hitting a two-run homer off Jose Berrios.

Aaron Hicks’ based-loaded walk in the seventh inning scored Judge.

After Severino’s disappointing outing, the Yankees’ bullpen silenced the Twins’ bats the rest of the night. Chad Green, David Robertson, Tommy Kahnle and Aroldis Chapman combined to go 8 2/3 innings, allowing one run and four hits and striking out 13.