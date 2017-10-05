Jeff Passan: Indians Fans Should Be Scared Of The Yankees, They’re Made For 2017

Jeff Passan, MLB Columnist for Yahoo! Sports joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima to talk Indians/Yankees and the ALDS. Jeff said he was stunned that Terry Francona is switching his rotation for the ALDS and he explained why. Jeff also talked about the bullpen for the New York Yankees and why they will be the best that the Indians have seen in the playoffs this season or last.

Jeff did talk about how nationally Trevor Bauer might not get the respect he deserves and what to expect out of the Indians bullpen, especially Bryan Shaw, who could be used as a specialist in this series. Jeff gave his thoughts on the Tribe offense and how the lefties like Jay Bruce and Jose Ramirez could matchup well with the Yankees bullpen. Jeff talked about the roles of Michael Brantley, Jason Kipnis and Corey Kluber. Jeff ended by talking about his regular season award winners and gave a scoop about how Ramirez could do in the MVP vote.