Browns Notes: Jamie Collins Out Of Concussion Protocol, Doubtful Sunday

BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – Linebacker Jamie Collins cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol Friday and is listed officially as “doubtful” for Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Collins “ran around today” according to head coach Hue Jackson but didn’t do much with the team on Friday.

The Browns hold a ‘walk-through’ practice on Fridays which is not considered a traditional practice and so it is not open to reporters.

Jackson said he’ll have to assess whether or not Collins will have enough time to get ready for Sunday’s game before determining his status.

Regardless of Collins’ availability, the defense will get a major boost this week.

Defensive tackle Danny Shelton and rookie defensive end Myles Garrett both return this week. Shelton missed last week’s 31-7 loss at home to the Bengals with a calf injury while Garrett has been sidelined since Sept. 6 with a high ankle sprain.

Wrecked Receiver Corps – Receiver Kenny Britt is also doubtful Sunday which means that newcomer Bryce Treggs is expected to see playing time.

Jackson also expects to turn to Sammie Coates, who missed 2 games with a hamstring injury, as well as Kasen Williams. Coates and Williams were acquired Sept. 2 and 3rd – Coates in a trade with Pittsburgh and Williams off waivers from Seattle.

The Browns have been without top receiver Corey Coleman since he broke his hand in a Week 2 loss at Baltimore on Sept.17 and he won’t return until Nov. 19 against Jacksonville at the earliest. Jordan Leslie, who was brought back after Coleman went down, tore his hamstring and was waived with an injury designation on Wednesday to make room for Treggs.

Injury Report – DOUBTFUL: WR Kenny Britt (knee/groin), Jamie Collins (concussion); EXPECTED TO PLAY: LB B.J. Bello (neck), WR Sammy Coates (hamstring), DE Myles Garrett (ankle), S Derrick Kindred (wrist), DL Jamie Meder (toe), DT Danny Shelton (calf), CB Jamar Taylor (ribs), TE Randall Telfer (knee/ankle), LT Joe Thomas (knee), RG Kevin Zeitler (thumb).