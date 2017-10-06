Encarnacion Exits ALDS Game 2 With Ankle Injury

By Alex Hooper | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: ALDS, Cleveland Indians, Edwin Encarnacion, New York Yankees

CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – Cleveland Indians slugger Edwin Encarnacion left Friday’s ALDS Game 2 with what the team is calling a right ankle sprain.

The 34-year old jammed his ankle on second base while returning to the base following a Jay Bruce lineout to shortstop. Encarnacion stayed on the ground in pain and was helped off of the field by the training staff without putting much weight on the ankle.

The play was reviewed by the New York Yankees, and the original “safe” call was overturned.

Encarnacion is being evaluated further.

