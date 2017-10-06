LeBron To Miss Second Preseason Game With Sprained Ankle

By Jonathan Peterlin | 92.3 The Fan

CLEVELAND (AP) — LeBron James will sit out Friday’s exhibition game against the Indiana Pacers as he recovers from a sprained left ankle.

James got hurt on Sept. 27 when he stepped on a teammate’s foot in practice. He took part in Cleveland’s workout on Thursday and the club wanted to see how he responded before deciding if he would try to go against the Pacers. He’s going to sit again as a precaution, the team said.

The three-time champion also missed Wednesday’s preseason opener against Atlanta. Cleveland next plays on Tuesday against Chicago.

James and his teammates attended Thursday night’s AL Division Series matchup between the Indians and New York Yankees.

Iman Shumpert will miss Friday’s game with a sprained left foot that is expected to keep him out for a week or more.

The Cavaliers open the regular season on Oct. 17 against the Boston Celtics.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

More from Jonathan Peterlin | 92.3 The Fan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

92.3 The Fan Tailgate
Download The New Radio.Com App
On Air Schedule

Listen Live

Listen