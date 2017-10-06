Mary Kay Cabot: Expect Myles Garrett To Get His First Sack Against The Jets

Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer & Cleveland.com joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima with the latest on the Cleveland Browns. Mary Kay talked about Myles Garrett and what expect from him this weekend. She also talked about the New York Jets and what Josh McCown has been able to with them to get to 2-2, how long Jamie Collins could be out and if Gregg Williams will ever get Jabrill Peppers closer to the line of scrimmage.
Mary Kay also gave her thoughts on Cam Newton and his comments to a female reporter earlier this week.