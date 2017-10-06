Mary Kay Cabot: Expect Myles Garrett To Get His First Sack Against The Jets

Filed Under: Cleveland Browns, Gregg Williams, Hue Jackson, Jabrill Peppers, Josh McCown, Myles Garrett, New York Jets

Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer & Cleveland.com joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima with the latest on the Cleveland Browns.  Mary Kay talked about Myles Garrett and what expect from him this weekend.  She also talked about the New York Jets and what Josh McCown has been able to with them to get to 2-2, how long Jamie Collins could be out and if Gregg Williams will ever get Jabrill Peppers closer to the line of scrimmage.

Mary Kay also gave her thoughts on Cam Newton and his comments to a female reporter earlier this week.

More from The Ken Carman Show With Anthony Lima
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

92.3 The Fan Tailgate
Download The New Radio.Com App
On Air Schedule

Listen Live

Listen