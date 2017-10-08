Bauer ‘Confident’ In Game 4 Matchup With Severino, Yankees

CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – When Terry Francona laid out his ALDS rotation, he started Trevor Bauer in Game 1 under the explanation of ‘flexibility.’ Francona hoped he would not have to designate a Game 4 starter after going up 2-0 in the series, but his decision in Game 1 looks like it will pay off.

Trevor Bauer will start Monday’s Game 4, which will come on 3-days rest for the righty.

Just how he likes it.

“I consider this normal rest for me,” Bauer said. “I enjoy pitching on short, I guess, technical definition of short. But if I could draw it out, personally, this is how I’d pitch every time.

“Take my normal two days’ recovery after my start and then do my day before routine today, and then roll it out there tomorrow. So I’m feeling very confident where I’m at.”

Bauer impressed with 6 2/3 innings of shutout baseball in Thursday’s Game 1, allowing just two hits in a walk on 98 pitches.

Francona had seemed to tip his hand a bit on Friday in Game 2 when he used Josh Tomlin, the man tabbed to start Game 4 initially, in extra innings. When Tomlin warmed up mid-game Sunday, all that was left was for the manager to confirm his plans to go with Bauer.

“Once we had a chance to visit (with Bauer) today and make sure — we took stock of kind of where we were with Tomlin throwing in the bullpen, and we actually got him up tonight,” Francona said. “We just wanted to check on Trev, make sure he was okay. Once he was good to go, I think he’ll be just fine.”

Yankees Manager Joe Girardi announced earlier in the week that Wild Card Game starter Luis Severino would start Game 4 after going just 2/3 of an inning on Tuesday. The Indians slash .178/.260/.356 over 4 outings off of the Yankee ace in his career, going 6-for-45 over 13 1/3 innings in 2017.