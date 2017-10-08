Browns Rookie QB DeShone Kizer Benched For Second Half Against Jets

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – Mere weeks after promising to stand by rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer, Browns head coach Hue Jackson benched Kizer at the start of the second half Sunday.

Kizer completed just 8 of 17 passes for 87 yards with an interception and fumble in the first half that saw the Browns trail 3-0 after 30 minutes.

Both turnovers by Kizer came in the red zone costing the Browns premium scoring opportunities.

On their second offensive series, the Browns ran an option on third-and-goal from the 3 that turned into a disaster when Kizer was charged with a fumble after pitching it to running back Isaiah Crowell. Jets linebacker Freddie Bishop fell on the loose ball to thwart the scoring opportunity. With 3:13 left in the first half, and the Browns driving, Kizer rolled right and threw it right into the hands of Jets safety Marcus Maye while looking for tight end Seth DeValve.

The Browns now have an NFL high 6 turnovers in the red zone this season.

Cleveland trailed 3-0 at halftime after Jets kicker Chandler Cantazaro drilled a 57-yard field goal as time expired in the half. The Browns have not led in a game this season – a stretch spanning 18 quarters.

The lead-less stretch ended when quarterback Kevin Hogan, who relieved Kizer, capped a 10-play, 75-yard drive, with a 21-yard touchdowns strike to rookie tight end David Njoku, who make a spectacular 1-handed catch while falling before rolling over the goal line for the score with 9:23 left in the quarter.

Hogan was intercepted on the next series when he got hit by Jets linebacker – and former Brown – Demario Davis as he threw by cornerback Morris Claiborne, who returned it to the Cleveland 13. Two plays later Jets QB Josh McCown hit tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins for a 2-yard score and a 10-7 lead with 4:17 left in the third.