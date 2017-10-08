Encarnacion Doubtful For Game 3, Bauer Available For Game 4

CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – We have our first Willis Reed reference of the postseason.

Terry Francona called back to the Knicks legend limping onto the court while saying Edwin Encarnacion was unlikely do to so.

“I doubt it,” Francona said about the slugger playing Sunday. “I don’t think, you know, the trainers are encouraging him to go down to the cage, probably like as we speak. Kind of see how he feels, get the blood flowing. But unless you see him pulling a Willis Reed, you know, he’s probably not going to be available tonight.”

Game 4 repeat?

If the Indians end up needing a starter for Game 4, it could be a repeat performance from the man who had a breakout performance in Game 1.

Trevor Bauer will be available for Monday’s game, if necessary. Francona said he would not name a Game 4 starter until he needed to, but he will have Bauer, Josh Tomlin and Danny Salazar all at his disposal.

“Our bullpen guys all came out yesterday, on the day off, and did their throwing,” Francona said. “And it’s not by luck that they’re available. They take a lot of pride in being ready and they could have very easily taken yesterday off, because everybody was exhausted. But they came out and got the throwing, their stretching, and it will help them not only stay good but stay healthy.”