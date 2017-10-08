Josh McCown Returns To Cleveland With Jets To Face Winless Browns

CLEVELAND (92.3 he Fan) – The Browns, still in search of their first win, host the Jets, who look to win their third straight for the first time since winning 5 in a row in Weeks 12-16 of 2015 season.

Jets quarterback Josh McCown makes his return to Cleveland, where he started 11 games from 2015-16. McCown, who is completing 70.1 percent of his passes this season – ranked second in the NFL behind Kansas City’s Alex Smith – looks to win 3 consecutive starts for the first time in his career.

Here’s what else you need to know about Sunday’s game:

McCown has gotten plenty of support on the ground. Running back Bilal Powell rushed for a career-high 163 yards, including 75-yard TD run, last week and rookie running back Elijah McGuire had 93 yards rushing, including a 69-yard touchdown marking only the fifth time teammates each rushed for scores of at least 69 yards in the same game.

Jets receivers Jermaine Kearse (18) and Jeremy Kerley (13) lead the Jets in receptions despite not being added until after training camp.

Jets linebacker Demario Davis, who played for the Browns last season, enters Sunday’s game with 40 total tackles, second to Chargers’ Jatavis Brown (41) in league.

Rookie S Jamal Adams one of four safeties with three or more tackles for a loss, sack.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is expected to make his NFL regular-season debut after the top pick missed the first 4 games with a right high ankle sprain.

Rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer has completed a league-low 52.4 percent of his passes and has the worst rating at 36.3. He leads the league with 8 interceptions.

Since a 33-30 overtime win at Baltimore in 2015, the Browns are 2-29, matching the worst 31-game stretch in league history. Despite the club’s 1-19 record over 2 seasons, Browns VP of football operations Sashi Brown said while he’s disappointed in the record, he remains confident that the team is showing growth.

Running back Isaiah Crowell is averaging 2.9 yards per carry after 4.8 last season. Crowell’s chances have been limited because the Browns keep falling behind early and Hue Jackson abandons the game plan. Crowell has received 16 touches on the Browns’ first 2 offensive drives combined this season.

The Browns’ receiving corps remains a huge disappointment: Kenny Britt has 8 catches and had 2 big drops last week. He is not expected to play due to a groin and knee injury. Should Britt sit, Rashard Higgins and Ricardo Louis would be the only 2 active receivers that were with the team in training camp. Sammie Coates, acquired via trade from Pittsburgh on Sept. 2 and Kasen Williams, a waiver claim Sept. 3 from Seattle, should get more targets Sunday.

Rankings – CBS Sports: Jets No. 22, Browns No. 32; AP PRO32: Jets No. 27, Browns No. 32

Jets Offense — Overall (20), Rush (7), Pass (26)

Jets Defense — Overall (17), Rush (29), Pass (7)

Browns Offense — Overall (26), Rush (27), Pass (17)

Browns Defense — Overall (16), Rush (8), Pass (23)

The Last Time – Oct. 30, 2016: Jets beat the Browns 31-28

Last Week – Jets beat the Jaguars 23-20, OT; Browns lost to the Bengals 31-7

Series History – Browns lead 13-11

Projected Starters – OFFENSE: WR Ricardo Louis, LT Joe Thomas, LG Joel Bitonio, C JC Tretter, RG Kevin Zeitler, RT Shon Coleman, TE Randall Telfer, WR Rashard Higgins, QB DeShone Kizer, RB Isaiah Crowell, FB Danny Vitale.

DEFENSE: DE Myles Garrett, DT Trevon Coley, DT Danny Shelton, DE Emmanuel Ogbah, WILL Christian Kirksey, MIKE Joe Schobert, SAM Jamie Collins, CB Jason McCourty, CB Jamar Taylor, S Jabrill Peppers, S Derrick Kindred.

Inactives – WR Kenny Britt (knee/groin), LB Jamie Collins (concussion), OL Marcus Martin, OL Zach Banner, DL Caleb Brantley, DL T.Y. McGill, QB Cody Kessler

Broadcast Information – Radio: 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX, 850 AM and the University Hospitals Cleveland Browns radio network; TV: WOIO Cleveland 19 (CBS)

Kickoff – 1:03 p.m. – FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio

