Best Places To Get Your Pumpkin Fix In Cleveland

By Mario McKellop

The best thing about living in Cleveland in the fall is being able to see all the leaves change color. The second best thing is all of the delightful pumpkin flavored foods. Because the Northeast Ohio’s thriving farm communities, the CLE’s restaurants, bakeries and coffee shops have access fresh pumpkins they can use to make a range of delightful squash-based treatment. Here are the five best places in your pumpkin fix in Cleveland.

Pumpkin Pie

Gray House Pies

26075 Detroit Road

(440) 360-7870

www.grayhousepies.com

The best and most important pumpkin derived food is of course pumpkin pie. The very best pumpkin pie in the city can be purchased at Gray House Pies. This unpretentious local eatery specializes in fruit, cream, specialty and pot pies that bring together unusual flavors, such as apple, honey and lavender in the purple Bee pie and cherries, apples and blueberries for the Red, White and Blue Pie. Gray House also makes spectacular pumpkin and pumpkin pecan from November through December.

Pumpkin Ice Cream

Weber’s Premium Ice Cream & Custard

20230 Lorain Road

Fairview Park, OH 44126

(440) 331-0004

www.webersvintageicecream.com

Weber’s has been a Cleveland institution for the last 80 years for one reason, a commitment to making ice cream the old-fashioned way. That means using fresh, high-quality ingredients and vintage machinery. However, although the ice cream shop is dedicated to being living reminder of the city’s past, it stocks a range of both classic and modern flavors. As such, it’s a great place to a couple of scoops of exotic tastes like Mexican coffee and salted caramel, as well as old favorites like pumpkin and French vanilla.

Pumpkin Pastries

Becker’s Doughnuts & Bakery

22088 Lorain Road

Fairview Park, Ohio 44126

(440) 734-9856

www.beckers-donutsandbakery. com

As one of the finest bakeries in Cleveland, Becker’s is a great place to visit anytime of the year. However during the fall, the local landmark really pulls out all the stops. Beginning in October, pumpkin fans can partake in its delectable pumpkin doughnuts and squares. One month later, Becker’s begins offering scrumptious pumpkin rolls and pies.

Pumpkin Cheesecake

TownHall

1909 W. 25th St.

Cleveland, OH 44113

(216) 344-9400

www.townhallohiocity.com

TownHall prides itself on using locally sourced ingredients to create a range of dishes that are as flavorful as they are healthful. To that end, its menus filled with unusual but delicious dishes such as popcorn tofu nuggets, lamb kefta burgers and kale and goat cheese flatbread sandwiches. Accordingly, its dessert menu is also very eclectic. Highlights include a gluten-free brownie made with zucchini salted a mind-blowing caramel pumpkin cheesecake.

Pumpkin Soup

Falafel Café

11365 Euclid Avenue

Cleveland, OH 44106

(216) 229-9540

www.falafelcafecleveland.com

Although the vegetable is most closely associated with desserts, pumpkin can also be used in savory dishes to wonderful effect. For instance, Falafel Café which specializes in certain mouthwatering Middle Eastern cuisine, offers a fantastic pumpkin soup. It’s made with lentils, garlic, onion, olive oil and spinach. It’s has all the heartiness lentil soup fans will enjoy with the added bonus of some nice seasonal flavor undertones and textures.