Josh Gordon Opens Up About Drug Abuse, Talks Second Chances

Suspended Cleveland Browns’ WR Josh Gordon is currently eligible to apply for reinstatement into the NFL, but has not done so yet.
This morning, Gordon released a video saying that he wants to get back into the NFL and stay off of drugs.
The video was recorded during a break at an in-patient rehab facility.
“I’ve used alcohol on many, many occasions, Xanax on many occasions, cocaine several occasions, marijuana most of my life, codeine, cough syrup, methazine — very prevalent where I’m from. It’s what I grew up using,” Gordon said.
