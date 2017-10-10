Josh Gordon Opens Up About Drug Abuse, Talks Second Chances

Filed Under: Cleveland Browns, Josh Gordon

Suspended Cleveland Browns’ WR Josh Gordon is currently eligible to apply for reinstatement into the NFL, but has not done so yet.

This morning, Gordon released a video saying that he wants to get back into the NFL and stay off of drugs.

The video was recorded during a break at an in-patient rehab facility.

“I’ve used alcohol on many, many occasions, Xanax on many occasions, cocaine several occasions, marijuana most of my life, codeine, cough syrup, methazine — very prevalent where I’m from. It’s what I grew up using,” Gordon said.

Watch the full video of Gordon on Bleacher Report’s Uninterrupted platform below.

[h/t ProFootballTalk]

