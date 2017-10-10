Lindor Confident Despite Playoff Struggles Offensively

CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – A decisive ALDS Game 5 will come down to the Indians’ star pitcher being himself again, but they’ll need their other All-Stars to come into their own as well.

The series may already be over had it not been for Francisco Lindor’s heroic grand slam in Game 2. Outside of that, he has offered little offensively, going 0-for-13 otherwise.

His All-Star teammate, Jose Ramirez, has struggled equally while 2-for-18 mark over the four contests. The 25-year old has struck out 7 times in the series, as many as he had in the final 28 games of the regular season.

Lindor’s explanation?

“Baseball. You can’t be perfect every day,” he said. “You work as hard as you can to try to be perfect, but it’s part of the game.”

He is not wrong. Players go through slumps, and assessing a hitter based on four games is never enough of a sample size. Having your key hitters going through slumps at the same time is some mix of bad luck and good game planning by the opponent.

The duo, and the rest of the team’s struggling bats, will soldier on for at least one more game.

“We’re still confident. We believe in what we have, we believe we’re capable of doing it. It was good that we ended up winning the first two games because we still have a chance of doing what we’re trying to do since Game 1.”

Despite the seemingly negative pressure against them, the Indians have the perceived momentum often referred to as ‘the next day’s starting pitcher.’

“It’s a good feeling. Kluber is one of the best pitchers in the league, if not the best,” Lindor said. “We’ve still got to go out there and play our best. Yesterday was a tremendous performance from Carrasco, but we didn’t score. We can’t win if we don’t score.”