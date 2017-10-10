New Cavs Starting 5 Gets Preseason Run With Bulls In 108-94 Loss

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – After a busy offseason the Cavs got their first glimpse of their new-look starting 5 that features 3 new faces Tuesday night in a 108-94 loss to the Chicago Bulls at Quicken Loans Arena.

LeBron James and Kevin Love are the only holdovers in the starting unit from a year ago after Kyrie Irving was traded to Boston while Tristan Thompson and J.R. Smith have been moved to the second unit for this season providing head coach Tyronn Lue tremendous depth on the bench.

James scored 11 points in the opening quarter but had 5 of the Cavs’ 9 turnovers in the period. The 5 starters shot 6 of 15 in the quarter that saw Rose and Wade add 2 each. James turned it over 8 times but finished with 13 points on 6 of 10 shooting.

Jae Crowder, acquired in the Irving trade, replaced Thompson, Derrick Rose replaced Irving and Dwyane Wade replaced Smith. Rose and Wade were signed as free agents.

After a slow start in the first half the starters opened the second half with a 13-2 run and played about 25 minutes together.

The 5 combined for 47 points and shot 18 for 50 from the field with 25 rebounds and 11 assists with 15 turnovers.

Love’s Knee – Love departed in the third quarter with an apparent left knee injury. Love was seen twice flexing it on the floor before asking to come out.

He immediately received ice and treatment as soon as he sat down.

Deeper Bench – With Thompson and Smith pushed to the bench and Rose running the point for the second unit, the difference in energy, ball movement and production is night and day.

Smith replaced Wade and Thompson came off the bench for Crowder.

Thompson had 7 points, 11 rebounds and a block in 21 minutes while Smith went 0-6 from the field and scored 1 point but had 4 assists, tying the most he had in a game all of last season.

Jeff Green smashed home a beautiful alley-oop from Rose in the second quarter that put the Cavs up 36-27. Green finished with 8 points.

Shumpert Returns – Guard Iman Shumpert returned Tuesday night from a sprained left foot and was Derrick Rose’s substitute off the bench.

Lue said Shumpert, who scored 12 points in 11 minutes on 4 of 5 shooting from the field, practiced on Monday and had no soreness and that he plans to use Shumpert behind Rose.

As of now, the Cavs have 5 players with guaranteed contract that are currently out of the rotation: Channing Frye, Richard Jefferson, Ante Zizic, Jose Calderon and Cedi Osman.