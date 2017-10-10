Personal Impact Of Addiction Prompted LeBron James’ Support Of Suspended Browns WR Josh Gordon

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – Josh Gordon hasn’t played a down in a regular season game for the Cleveland Browns since 2014 but he remains on the minds of fans, and Cavs superstar LeBron James.

“I have a lot of knowledge about substance abuse,” James said following the Cavs’ 108-94 preseason loss to Chicago.

Gordon came clean on his abuse of drugs and alcohol in a 13-minute documentary that was filmed, produced and published by James’ multimedia platform ‘Uninterrupted.’ It hit the internet Tuesday morning.

Following the video’s release, James tweeted his support of Gordon in his road to recovery. James explained why he felt the need to support an athlete that he has no relationship with in a powerful 90-second response.

“I’ve had someone in my family that’s had [problems with] substance abuse and it’s very easy to point the finger at people when you don’t know what they are going through,” James said. “That is a real issue. That is a real thing and that is a real mental thing. Obviously everyone looks at Josh Gordon and goes ‘How can you continue to do this and do that?’ and ‘You’re an NFL player making millions of dollars. There’s no way you should be doing this.’

“But you never know what someone’s going through. Because, like I said, it’s a real issue. I know firsthand. I know firsthand because a loved one of mine has gone through substance abuse and we had to make sure we got him professional help because it’s a real situation.”

After his recent release from rehab it’s expected that Gordon will once again file for reinstatement to the NFL and James is rooting for him – regardless if he plays another down for the Browns or any other NFL team.

“I applaud Josh for what he’s doing,” James said. “I thank him for allowing our cameras to actually follow him throughout his rehab and no matter what happens, no matter if he [never] even plays another snap — I know that’s his dream and it’d be great to see him out on the field — but no matter if he does, I just hope he comes out and be a better person and hope he’s healed. Because even when he comes out [of rehab] — and I know a lot about this — when he comes out it’s still not over. That’s just the beginning. That’s just the beginning of being the best man he can become so I wish him well, like I said in the tweet.”