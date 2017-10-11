Hue Jackson Changes Course, Benches DeShone Kizer And Names Kevin Hogan Starting QB

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – Kevin Hogan, come on down.

Hogan was named the starting quarterback this week against the Houston Texans, making him the 28th different starter since 1999 for the franchise and sending rookie DeShone Kizer to the bench.

Jackson explained his reasoning for putting Kizer on clipboard duty Wednesday morning when the announcement was made.

“I’ve made the decision to start Kevin this week,” Jackson said. “We’ve liked what Kevin has been able to do within our offense when he’s been in there and he will ‪start on Sunday because that’s what we feel is best for our team at this point in time. This does not change the way we feel about DeShone going forward. He has worked extremely hard and still very much has a bright future. Right now, it’s better for him and his development to back up Kevin.”

Apparently Jackson’s quarterback whispering skills just aren’t strong enough to get Kizer and the Browns through this turbulent time. Take Jackson’s comments about Kizer’s “bright future” with a grain of salt. He said the same thing about Cody Kessler and Robert Griffin III, and how did that work out?

Hogan started off as the No. 4 quarterback in training camp, and now he’s the starter.

Through 5 starts Kizer, who was benched at halftime last week against the Jets, ranks dead last in the NFL in passer rating (49.5), completion percentage (50.9) and yards per attempt (5.35). He has an NFL-high 9 interception and has fumbled 3 times and lost 2. Of the 11 turnovers – 5 have come in the red zone.

Kizer’s official stat line looks like this: 5 starts, 81 of 159 for 851 yards, 9 interceptions, 3 fumbles (2 lost), sacked 12 times for a loss of 63 yards.

Hogan has led 4 scoring drives and accounted for 24 points in relief of Kizer this season in 9 offensive possessions while completing 26 of 38 passes for 377 yards with 3 touchdowns, 2 interceptions and a 104.8 rating.

And so once again the Browns fail to stick to a plan, which is the norm for the franchise since returning in 1999. The original plan for this year was to develop Kizer this season which is why Jackson professed his belief that Kizer is a franchise QB in the making and that he would ride with Kizer through the “good and the bad” just a few weeks ago but apparently the bad is just too much to bear right now.

That’s what losing 20 out of 21 games does to an organization.

It forces them to panic, and no one panics more or better than the Browns do.

The sooner they admit they just don’t know what on earth they’re doing, the better.