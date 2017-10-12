Browns Notes: Offensive Line Injuries Nothing To Worry About

BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – The Browns might have 2 of their starting offensive linemen nursing knee injuries but there’s no need for alarm.

Right tackle Shon Coleman suffered a knee injury Wednesday but it is not believed to be serious, however he was not on the field during the portion of practice open to reporters on Thursday.

“I’m just [playing it] by ear right now but tomorrow I should be able to do more,” Coleman, who was relieved the injury wasn’t more serious, said.

“Definitely, just to be able to walk around and be able to go out there tomorrow and expecting to play Sunday is a big deal for me,” Coleman added.

Center JC Tretter also did not practice Thursday but head coach Hue Jackson expects to have both against the Texans Sunday in Houston.

Spencer Drango could potentially back up Coleman while Austin Reiter, who played well in his only start last season before tearing his ACL, would replace Tretter if needed.

Improved Run – The Browns are coming off of their strongest rushing performance of the season that saw them rack up 140 yards on the ground – something they hope to repeat Sunday at Houston.

Jackson had a simple explanation Thursday as to why they had such a productive day.

“I called it more,” Jackson said. “We were in the game. The game was a lot closer game. We had more cracks at it. Our guys finished some blocks. We got on people. We fit the ball in the right spot. I thought we did those things better, but being very honest with you, we called it more. We had an opportunity. We were in the game, and that is what we hope to do and want to do.”

Is Losing Fun? – The 0-5 start isn’t keeping the receivers down.

They seemed to be in good spirits Thursday when Kenny Britt, Bryce Treggs and Kasen Williams started dancing during receiver drills. Treggs and Britt lost track of what they were supposed to be doing and had to run to the other side of the field to participate in their next drill or route.

Britt said after practice that he does it to help him warm up, take his mind off the day and energize him and his teammates during practice. Britt also conceded that receivers coach Al Saunders isn’t a big fan of them dancing adding, “we might have to cut it back a bit.”

When former Browns coach Eric Mangini added the outdoor sound system in 2009 to play music during practice it was to teach them to tune out their surroundings and focus on the task at hand.

Adding to the dancing issue is that Britt has been bothered by a knee and groin injury the last few weeks, which are still bothering him.

“I was feeling good at the beginning of practice, a little fatigued at the end,” Britt said. “It kind of bothered me a little bit so they actually calmed me down for the last period or two because I was starting to feel it, but hopefully as the days go by, I start feeling better.”

Injury Report – DNP: C JC Tretter (knee), LB James Burgess (knee), RT Shon Coleman (knee); LIMITED: CB Jamar Taylor (ribs), DE Myles Garrett (ankle), B.J. Bello (neck), WR Kenny Britt (knee/groin), DL Jamie Meder (toe); FULL: LT Joe Thomas (knee/rest), WR Sammie Coates (hamstring), LB Jamie Collins (concussion), DT Danny Shelton (calf), TE Randall Telfer (knee), RG Kevin Zeitler (thumb)