Doug Dieken: I’m Not Surprised By The Move To Start Kevin Hogan For The Browns

Browns analyst Doug Dieken joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima with the latest on the Cleveland Browns and to preview the Texans.

Doug started by talking about how he got over Red Right 88 as a player and how the Indians could compare.  Doug also talked about Kevin Hogan being named the starting quarterback, why Hogan was the 4th QB in preseason, what DeShone Kizer can learn from being benched, how a win could build confidence for this young team and how Gregg Williams can scheme to help Myles Garrett.

