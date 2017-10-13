Cavs End Preseason With 113-106 Win In Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Dwyane Wade led the starters with 15 points, but backup point guard Jose Calderon shined in the Cavaliers’ preseason finale with 18 points and five assists as the Cavs finished the preseason with a 113-106 win over the Orlando Magic Friday night.
Kyle Korver added 11 points on 3-of-9 shooting, Ante Zizic had 10 points and Channing Frye led the team with 10 rebounds.
Aaron Gordon led the Magic with 21 points and seven rebounds, but the other four starters, Jonathan Simmons, Nikola Vesuvic, Elfrid Payton and Evan Fournier, all finished in double figures.
Cleveland opens the regular season against former Cavalier Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics Tuesday night at Quicken Loans Arena. Opening tip is at 8pm.