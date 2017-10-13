Cavs Trading Jefferson, Felder To Hawks

By Tom Withers | The Associated Press
CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the deal says the Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to trade forward Richard Jefferson and guard Kay Felder to the Atlanta Hawks.

The Cavs needed to clear two roster spots by Monday and in trading Jefferson and Felder, the club will avoid paying $12 million in luxury tax penalties, according to the person who spoke Friday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal still has to be finalized. The Cavaliers also parted with two second-round picks in the deal.

Cleveland will acquire the rights to two overseas players, the person said.

The 37-year-old Jefferson spent two seasons with Cleveland, which signed him as a free agent in 2015. He was a key contributor during the 2016 championship season, coming off the bench to provide an offensive spark. He appeared in 79 games last season, averaging 5.7 points in 20.4 minutes.

Felder was selected in the second round of the 2016 draft. He played in 42 games for Cleveland last season.

