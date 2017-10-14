Trail Blazers Guard CJ McCollum Suspended One Game For Leaving Bench Area During Altercation

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has handed Portland guard CJ McCollum a one-game suspension for leaving the bench area during an altercation.

McCollum took several steps onto the floor when Portland’s Caleb Swanigan and Phoenix’s Alex Len tussled in the fourth quarter of the teams’ preseason game Wednesday night. McCollum did not engage anyone, but leaving the bench area merited the penalty under NBA rules.

He will have to miss the first game he is physically able to play, meaning he will likely sit Portland’s opener on Wednesday — coincidentally, back in Phoenix.

McCollum has missed only four games in the past two seasons. He averaged a career-best 23 points per game on 48 percent shooting last season.

