Hue Jackson Texted Deshaun Watson ‘Be Ready’ On Draft Day

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – The Browns aren’t good at much of anything but their draft day text game remains strong.

According to CBS’ NFL telecast during Sunday’s game between the Browns and Texans, quarterback DeShaun Watson woke up on draft day to a text from Browns head coach Hue Jackson who told him to “be ready.”

After the game Jackson denied sending the text to Watson to reporters in Houston.

Arizona had already told Watson they’d take him if he fell to No. 13 but when the Browns went on the clock at 12, he thought he might get a call from Cleveland. Instead he saw on TV the Texans traded for the pick and moments later his phone rang with the call coming from Houston’s area code.

It explains why this past week Jackson got a little testy when asked about why the Browns didn’t draft Watson and their decision to trade out of the pick instead.

“I get the second guessing, the questions and all of that,” Jackson said. “You are entitled to do all of that. DeShone Kizer is on our team. Deshaun Watson is on their team. We can’t all of a sudden flip them so why are we having this discussion? I’m being very honest about that.”

Jackson was then asked if he wanted Watson at No. 12.

“It doesn’t matter. He is in Houston,” Jackson said. “It doesn’t matter for this reason: whether we did or didn’t, that is not the point. The point is we are getting ready to play the Houston Texans in Houston. Here is our football team. We are 0-5, and we are trying to go get a football victory. It doesn’t matter. He plays quarterback there. Kevin Hogan is playing quarterback for us this week, and DeShone Kizer is backing him up.”

During the 2014 NFL Draft former Browns quarterbacks coach Dowell Loggans famously texted Johnny Manziel “wreck this league.”