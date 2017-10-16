Carman And Lima Present “The Browns Blame Game” For Week 6

Every Monday after a Browns loss, Ken Carman And Anthony Lima go over moments from the game and assign blame for each failure.

Here are this week’s questions

  1. Who do you blame for Will Fuller being wide open on the touchdown pass in the 1st quarter
  2. Who do you blame for the Jonathan Joseph pick 6 in the 2nd quarter?
  3. Who do you blame for the open field on the 39 yard run by D’onta Foreman that gave the Texans 1st and goal inside the 5 yard line?
  4. Who do you blame for the offense not scoring a touchdown against Houston?
  5. Who do you blame for Danny Shelton dancing after a tackle while the team is down 21 points?
  6. Who do you blame for the text to Deshaun Watson on draft day?
