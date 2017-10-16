Carman And Lima Present “The Browns Blame Game” For Week 6

Every Monday after a Browns loss, Ken Carman And Anthony Lima go over moments from the game and assign blame for each failure.
Here are this week’s questions
- Who do you blame for Will Fuller being wide open on the touchdown pass in the 1st quarter
- Who do you blame for the Jonathan Joseph pick 6 in the 2nd quarter?
- Who do you blame for the open field on the 39 yard run by D’onta Foreman that gave the Texans 1st and goal inside the 5 yard line?
- Who do you blame for the offense not scoring a touchdown against Houston?
- Who do you blame for Danny Shelton dancing after a tackle while the team is down 21 points?
- Who do you blame for the text to Deshaun Watson on draft day?