Hue Jackson To Decide Starting QB For This Week Again By Wednesday After Deshaun Watson Lit Them Up

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) –Hue Jackson will decide by Wednesday who will start at quarterback when the Browns host the Tennessee Titans Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Last week Jackson benched rookie DeShone Kizer in favor of Kevin Hogan in an effort to provide a spark offensively and give Kizer an opportunity to take a step back.

It did not go well.

Hogan threw 3 interceptions and was flagged for intentional grounding in the end zone resulting in a safety as the Texans cruised to a 33-3 advantage and ultimately won the game 33-17.

So why would he even consider sticking with Hogan?

“If I did make that decision, it would be because I think it would be best for the football team, if that is the decision I made,” Jackson said. “I haven’t obviously finished the thought process to that, but that is what it would be. If I still thought that he would give us the best chance to be successful and if I looked at the tape and thought some of the issues that he had weren’t self-inflicted, then that would be the reason. I am in the middle of doing all that and working through all that.”

In Jackson’s view, Kizer still is a “huge part of the future here” and that will factor into his decision.

“I thought DeShone learned a lot of things [Sunday],” Jackson said. “I think when you see some of the things that have happened to you in games and you can see it happening with somebody else that hurts your football team, you understand why you don’t – the turnovers are putting the team at risk – when there is a chance, an opportunity to score points and here comes a turnover coming the other way, when sometimes the accuracy – you miss a ball, you throw it a little high or a little low or whatever all those things are – that it stops drives, and it doesn’t give your offensive football team the best opportunity to have success. I think seeing some of the read-protection ID things that came up a little bit yesterday was very eye-opening to him, and I think it was a good experience for him.”

Meanwhile Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson was the latest woulda, coulda, shoulda been a Browns draft pick to embarrass them in a game. Watson threw 3 touchdowns in the win to become not only the first rookie in NFL history to throw 3 or more touchdowns in 3 straight games but his 12 TDs in the last 3 games are the most by a rookie in a 3-game span.

“I think what I saw from Deshaun Watson yesterday is what I anticipated he would be,” Jackson said. “He is a good football player. They have a good system for him. He is playing good football. Obviously, we had some other chances to get our hands on balls. We didn’t finish those, but obviously, he did some great things. You throw three touchdowns, and what is it? [12] touchdowns in three games? He is off to a fast start. I am not surprised by what he is doing.”

Jackson did not want to get into second-guessing the organization’s decision to pass on Watson by trading out of 12 last April.

“How can we miss on him? We made a decision. He is in Houston. They picked him. We made the pick that we decided to take,” Jackson said. “That is how that works. He is not on our football team. He is on the Houston Texans team, and we didn’t pick him.”

The Browns, who have started 28 different quarterbacks – including 5 in the last 2 years – since 1999, fell to 0-6 on the season marking only the fourth time the franchise has gone winless in their first 6 games.