LeBron James Says Rooting For Browns ‘Hurts’ During RoadTrippin Podcast

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – Embarrassing. Awful. Pathetic.

There are so many adjectives to describe the current state of the Cleveland Browns but LeBron James chose a different word Monday to describe them: “sad.”

James made the comment during an appearance on the Roadtrippin’ podcast with former Cav Richard Jefferson, current Cav Channing Frye and Alie Clifton of Fox Sports Ohio, which was broadcast and recorded downtown to promote a pop-up location for the launch James’ latest shoe – the LeBron 15s – at East 9th and Euclid.

“It hurts,” James said Monday. “Being a proud and loyal Browns fan, even though everyone knows I’m a Cowboys fan, but at the end of the day when the Browns and Cowboys play…I’m rooting for the Browns and it’s sad…And it was the same way with the Yankees and the Indians. Everyone’s like you a Yankees fan; yeah, that’s cool but I want the Indians to win.”

James’ comments came in response to Jefferson talking about how painful it was watching the Browns’ 33-17 loss in Houston that saw Deshaun Watson throw 3 touchdowns in the rout Sunday afternoon.

“This is one thing that you say, you gotta be able to laugh at ourselves and I understand we’re professionals and you gotta take pride in your work, but damn, I watched the Browns the whole game and you feel tough for the guys,” Jefferson said, “because you’re out there risking injury, you’re out there fighting for jobs and it’s just….”

“And that poor guy that roots for them every weekend, like myself,” James added.

“You know what they highlighted [on TV]? How they passed up on Carson Wentz, how they passed on Deshaun Watson,” Jefferson continued. “And they could’ve gotten Deshaun Watson at 12 but they traded.”

James then mentioned the story that Watson got a text from Browns head coach Hue Jackson saying, “be ready.” Jackson has denied sending the text while Watson confirmed receiving it after the game.

The Browns fell to 1-21 under head coach Hue Jackson and executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown. The team is 2-30 over it’s last 32 games, 4-39 since a 7-4 start in 2014 and 15-55 under the Haslam’s ownership (2013-present).