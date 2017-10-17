Gordon Hayward Suffers Gruesome Broken Left Ankle In First Half Against Cavs

By Tom Withers | The Associated Press
Filed Under: Boston Celtics

CLEVELAND (AP) – Boston Celtics star forward Gordon Hayward had to be carted off of the court in the season opener with a broken left ankle.

Hayward went up for an alley-oop pass midway through the first quarter and fell to the court awkwardly after a small collision with Cleveland’s LeBron James. A hush fell over the Cavaliers arena as Hayward lay on the floor with his leg bent severely. Several Celtics teammates huddled near the bench in prayer. Hayward had his leg wrapped in an air cast as he exited the arena.

New Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving, who threw the pass, and veteran Marcus Smart were among those visibly distraught at the injury.

gettyimages 862558668 Gordon Hayward Suffers Gruesome Broken Left Ankle In First Half Against Cavs

CLEVELAND, OH – OCTOBER 17: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Boston Celtics reacts to his teammate Gordon Hayward #20 being injured while playing the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on October 17, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Hayward signed a four-year, $128 million max contract in July to make the Celtics the chief competition for the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

More from Tom Withers | The Associated Press
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

92.3 The Fan Tailgate
Download The New Radio.Com App
On Air Schedule

Listen Live

Listen