Kyrie Irving Hears A Bunch Of Boos, Misses Tying 3 As Cavs Hang On For 102-99 Win Over Celtics

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – This time Kyrie Irvings 3 fell short of the basket.

Irving missed a desperation three-point attempt at the buzzer with LeBron James closing out on the play and the Cavs escaped with a 102-99 victory Tuesday night at Quicken Loans Arena.

Irving heard plenty of boos Tuesday night in his first game back in Cleveland since demanding a trade in July.

While the atmosphere inside the arena paled in comparison to the one James endured on Dec. 7, 2010 when he returned for the first time with the Miami Heat, Irving was not made to feel welcome.

Irving scored 22 points on 8 of 17 shooting and handed out a team-high 10 assists in the loss for the Celtics.

The only time Irving heard cheers came in the third quarter when he received a technical foul for jawing at the Cavs bench.

Every time Irving touched the ball, he checked into the game or he scored boos cascaded down from the sellout crowd of 20,562.

A planned video tribute to Irving was not played on the arena’s Humungotron scoreboard as originally planned. Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reported that Cavs players were upset that there was a video produced at all.