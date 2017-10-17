LeBron James Wears ‘Equality’ Shoes, Cavs Show Video Prior To Home Opener

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – LeBron James wore a special version of his new shoe prior to Tuesday night’s season opener against the Boston Celtics.
James wore a black pair of his new Nike ‘LeBron 15s’ with ‘Equality’ embroidered above a Nike swoosh in gold on the back heel.
After the national anthem and player introductions the Cavs aired a video featuring Cavs players and Cleveland police officers with the theme, “We’re all in this together.”
James’ decision to wear the shoes and the Cavs video comes in the wake of NFL player protests over social injustice as well as the refusal of President Donald Trump to denounce racism and recent protests by white supremacists.
NBA league rules require its players to stand for the national anthem.