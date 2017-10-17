Michael Lee: With Their History, I Never Thought I’d See LeBron, Wade And Rose On The Same Team

Filed Under: Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Derrick Rose, Dwyane Wade, Kevin Love, Kyrie Irving, LeBron James

Michael Lee of The Vertical on Yahoo! joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima to talk about the upcoming NBA season and the Cleveland Cavaliers.  Michael gave his thoughts on Kyrie Irving returning to Cleveland tonight and how fans should react to the player that hit the biggest shot in Cavs history.  He also talked about the new roster construction and how the Cavs will be able to put it all together with so many stars on the floor and if Boston is a serious threat to the Cavs in the Eastern Conference this season.

