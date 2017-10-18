QB Shuffle: DeShone Kizer To Start For Browns Sunday Against Titans

BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – Back to Kizer.

After sitting the rookie from Notre Dame for a week, Browns head coach Hue Jackson has decided to return DeShone Kizer to the starting quarterback role this week against Tennessee.

Jackson informed the players Wednesday morning.

Kizer was benched at halftime of the Browns’ 17-14 loss to the Jets on Oct. 8 and he did not start last weeks game in Houston after struggling in his first 5 starts.

Kizer ranks dead last in the NFL in passer rating (49.5), completion percentage (50.9) and yards per attempt (5.35). He has an NFL-high 9 interception and has fumbled 3 times and lost 2. Of the 11 turnovers – 5 have come in the red zone.

Kevin Hogan replaced Kizer in the starting lineup in a 33-17 loss at Houston that saw him throw 3 interceptions and be flagged for intentional grounding resulting in a safety. Hogan finished the game with a 38.1 rating after completing 20 of 37 passes for 140 yards with a touchdown.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Hogan will be the No. 3 QB this week and Cody Kessler moves up to the backup role.

The Browns enter Sunday’s game 0-6 for the second straight year and fourth time in franchise history.