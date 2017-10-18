Joe Vardon: Cavs Players Were Not Going To Let Kyrie Irving Be Celebrated On Their Court Last Night

Filed Under: Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Isaiah Thomas, J.R. Smith, Kyrie Irving, LeBron James

Cleveland Plain Dealer and Cleveland.com Cavs beat reporter Joe Vardon joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima to talk about the latest with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Joe talked about how Cavs players felt when they heard the news that Boston’s Kyrie Irving would get a tribute video played in his honor during the game, how many minutes LeBron James could log per game this season, what the gameplan might be going forward and if he was surprised by the camaraderie displayed between Kyrie and his former teammates after the game.

