Cleveland Connection: Joubert Syndrome

Filed Under: Cleveland Connection

This week on Cleveland Connection, Michelle O’Dell is learning more about organizations that help out our community in a variety of ways.

Joubert Syndrome

Spoke to Cleveland resident Noldon Starks about his life with Joubert syndrome; a disorder of brain development that may affect many parts of the body. It is characterized by the absence or underdevelopment of the cerebellar vermis (a part of the brain that controls balance and coordination) and a malformed brain stem (connection between the brain and spinal cord). More info HERE! See his video HERE!

Cleveland Connection airs every Sunday morning on Star 102, Q104, 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX.

Click here to contact Michelle O’Dell with your comments or your opportunity to be featured on the program.

More from Cleveland Connection
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

92.3 The Fan Tailgate
Get Your Gear Here
Download The New Radio.Com App

Listen Live

Listen