Cleveland Connection: Joubert Syndrome

This week on Cleveland Connection, Michelle O’Dell is learning more about organizations that help out our community in a variety of ways.
Joubert Syndrome
Spoke to Cleveland resident Noldon Starks about his life with Joubert syndrome; a disorder of brain development that may affect many parts of the body. It is characterized by the absence or underdevelopment of the cerebellar vermis (a part of the brain that controls balance and coordination) and a malformed brain stem (connection between the brain and spinal cord). More info HERE! See his video HERE!
Cleveland Connection airs every Sunday morning on Star 102, Q104, 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX.
Click here to contact Michelle O’Dell with your comments or your opportunity to be featured on the program.