Michael Brantley Undergoes Ankle Surgery

CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – Cleveland Indians outfielder Michael Brantley underwent right ankle surgery on Wednesday to stabilize ligaments in his right ankle. Brantley will return to full baseball activity in 4 to 5 months, according to the team.

The 30-year old posted 12 plate appearances over three games in the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees, with a hit and a walk to show for them. Brantley missed 50 games between August 8th and September 30th with what the team called a “sprained right ankle.”

The Indians hold a team option for Brantley for 2018 worth $12 million, with a $1 million buyout. They have until three days after the end of the World Series to make a decision.