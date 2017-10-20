Browns Notes: CB Jason McCourty Questionable Against Titans

BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – Jason McCourty might not even get a chance to face his former team Sunday.

McCourty is questionable against the Titans with an ankle injury suffered Thursday in practice.

“He tweaked his ankle in practice yesterday,” head coach Hue Jackson said Friday. “We will see [if he’ll play Sunday].”

McCourty has been one of very few bright spots for the Browns this season having already intercepted 3 passes – including a 59-yard pick-6 last week in Houston – and he has also forced a pair of fumbles while breaking up 9 passes in 6 games.

McCourty signed a 2-year, $6 million deal with the Browns in the offseason after the Titans elected to let him become a free agent.

If McCourty, who ProFootballFocus.com ranks as the top corner in the NFL, can’t go Briean Boddy-Calhoun and Michael Jordan would likely be called upon to fill the void.

“We will cross that bridge when we know for sure,” Jackson said. “We have some guys that we can play there. We have other guys here. At the same time, we want McCourty to be there. He is one of our best players.”

Turn Him Loose – Rookie defensive end Myles Garrett’s workload will increase again this week according to defensive coordinator Gregg Williams.

After playing just 19 snaps 2 weeks ago against the Jets that saw him record 2 sacks in his regular season debut, Garrett played 33 snaps in Houston and that number will go up again this week against Tennessee.

“He played dominant in a lot of phases,” Williams said. “You are going to see him play more this week. It was the next step. I was holding my breath that it wasn’t going to set him back. It hasn’t set him back. He has had a very good week of practice. We are turning him loose.”

Aside from a sack, Garrett added 7 total pressures and 2 stops in the run game against the Texans according to ProFootballFocus.com.

Garrett’s 3 sacks in 2 games leads the team.

Garbage Time – The Browns’ average margin of defeat this season is 10 1/2 points which has been helped significantly by their fourth quarter surge.

Cleveland is outscoring their opponents 50-13 in the final quarter and it is the only quarter in which they don’t trail. They’ve been outscored 31-10 in the first, 80-21 in the second and 33-13 in the third. That’s a 144-44 rout through three quarters meaning the Browns enter the fourth trailing by an average of 16.6 points.

Peppers’ Alignment – Williams, who has grown tired of getting questions about where he lines rookie safety Jabrill Peppers at every week, was disappointed that he didn’t get the questions this week, but he was prepared for it.

According to Williams over the last 2 weeks Peppers has lined up 33 snaps in a half field alignment, 47 deep middle, 31 times in the box and he’s blitzed 14 times.

“Maybe I’m not as stubborn as everyone thinks I am,” Williams said.

Injury Report – OUT: LB James Burgess (knee); QUESTIONABLE: WR Kenny Britt (knee/groin), S Jabrill Peppers (toe), WR Sammie Coates (hamstring), CB Jason McCourty (ankle); EXPECTED TO PLAY: LT Joe Thomas (knee), DL Jamie Meder (toe), DT Danny SHelton (ankle), CB Jamar Taylor (ribs), TE Randall Telfer (knee)