Rose Out Against Magic, Calderon To Start At Point Guard

CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Derrick Rose will miss Saturday’s matchup with the Orlando Magic one night after suffering a sprained left ankle against the Milwaukee Bucks. In his stead, veteran point guard Jose Calderon will start at the lead guard.

The 36-year old logged his only minute in two games on Friday against Milwaukee.

“Just professional. Knows how to play. Very solid, very steady, and he’s all about the team,” Head Coach Tyronn Lue said of Calderon. “Whatever the team needs, he’s all for it. Last (pre-season) game he played, he played pretty well. Had 18 points, made some pretty big shots. That’s why you have veteran guys come in to be ready to play.”

Lue was asked why Calderon was chosen to start at point guard as opposed to promoting someone from within the rotation. As the only other ‘true point guard’ on the team according to the coach, Calderon will be used to set the rhythm and allow LeBron James and Dwyane Wade to establish themselves early.

“So he can run the plays, run the sets, get us organized early, and then you can always go to LeBron and D-Wade at the backup point,” Lue added. “To start the game, you don’t want to put that kind of pressure on those guys to handle the ball every possession.”

Calderon averaged 3.4 points and 2.1 assists through 13.1 minutes in 41 games last season.

Rose’s injury was ruled ‘just a sprain’ by the team, but there is no timetable set for his return at this point.