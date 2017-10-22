DeShone Kizer Benched, Joe Thomas Injured Ending Consecutive Snaps Streak In 12-9 OT Loss To Titans

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – Not even Joe Thomas can survive this miserable season.

The Browns’ iron man left tackle left the field for the first time in his NFL career after suffering a left triceps injury ending his afternoon and his consecutive snaps streak at 10,363 with 5:44 left in the third quarter before the Browns fell in overtime to the Tennessee Titans 12-9.

Prior to the injury, Thomas had not missed a single offensive snap since being drafted third overall in the 2007 NFL Draft.

Thomas went to the sideline medical tent before jogging to the locker room with trainers to be further examined and evaluated.

Browns head coach Hue Jackson also benched DeShone Kizer for the second consecutive start for the rookie quarterback after he threw interceptions on back-to-back possessions to end the first half and begin the second half. Titans free safety Kevin Byard victimized Kizer on both throws.

Kizer completed 12 of 20 passes for 114 yards with the 2 interceptions and a 36.2 rating before being benched.

Cody Kessler, elevated this week to the backup role after Kevin Hogan suffered bruised ribs in his start at Houston – a 33-17 loss to the Texans – took over for Kizer and engineered a 10-play, 70 yard drive that led to a Zane Gonzalez 47-yard field goal to tie the game at 6.

Kessler started 7 of 10 for 97 yards before he overthrew tight end David Njoku over the middle and Byard came away with his third interception of the day in the fourth quarter.

Kessler, who finished 10 of 19 for 121 yards with an interception and 50.5 rating, was able to move the Browns into position with less than a minute to play to give rookie kicker Zane Gonzalez a chance to make a 54-yarder to tie the game again at 9 and force overtime.

Titans kicker Ryan Succop made 4 of 5 attempts, including the game winner from 47 yards with 1:54 left in overtime.

The Browns fell to 0-7 for the fourth time in franchise history – 0-7 in 1999, 0-9 in 1975 and 0-14 in 2016 – while Jackson fell to 1-22 as head coach in Cleveland.