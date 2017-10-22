NBA Fines Kyrie Irving $25,000 For Improper Comments To Fan

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has fined Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving $25,000 for responding to a fan with inappropriate language.

Kiki VanDeWeghe, the NBA’ executive vice president of basketball operations, announced the fine Sunday.

Irving spoke to a fan at halftime of Boston’s 102-92 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night.

The NBA fined Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins $25,000 for language he used toward a fan late in a loss to Memphis on Wednesday night in the season opener.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

