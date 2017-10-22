Report: Mickey Callaway To Be Named Manager Of The New York Mets

Indians pitching coach Mickey Callaway has been widely regarded as one of the hottest names on the manager market since the club got bounced from the postseason and it looks like Terry Francona’s pitching specialist may finally be moving on.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post says everything is in place for Callaway to join the New York Mets as soon as tomorrow.

Have had it confirmed #Mets are offering their manager job to Mickey Callaway. Deal being finalized today — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) October 22, 2017

Callaway did not have previous relationship with Alderson, heard he stood out to #Mets people in interviews. Heard press conf likely tmrw — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) October 22, 2017

Callaway began his professional coaching career back in 2009 with the Cleveland Indians organization as the pitching coach for the Lake County Captians. He has held that position with the big league club since 2013. During that time he played a large roll in the development of what might have been the best pitching staff in the American League the past two seasons along with grooming his ace Corey Kluber. The righty is in line to win his second Cy Young Award in four years.

The Mets have no shortage of young pitching prospects and it could be fun to see what Callaway could do with such a talented group led by Noah Syndergaard and Jacob deGrom.

Obviously #Mets near future is tied up in their talented but fragile SP. will be interesting to see what Callaway can do with them. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) October 22, 2017

Callaway would be missed greatly in Cleveland where he has had massive success developing pitchers. Indians fans knew it was a matter of time before Callaway found himself in this position and it seems that time is now.