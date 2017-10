Doug Dieken: Browns "Have To Really Monitor Locker Room, See Who's Hanging Out With Who" Doug Dieken talks about the Browns' loss to fall to 0-7, Joe Thomas' season-ending injury and his future, Hue Jackson's decision to decline a personal foul penalty to force fourth down, DeShone Kizer's continued on-field struggles...

Former QB Brady Quinn: If Joe Thomas' Career Is Over, Browns Should Hire Him In Front OfficeThomas was selected third in that 2007 draft while Quinn was picked 22nd overall following a trade with the Dallas Cowboys. Unfortunately Quinn quickly became a victim of the turmoil so many quarterbacks have had to deal with since the franchise returned in 1999 while Thomas has endured and will likely end up in Canton, Ohio.