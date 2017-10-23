Jim Donovan: If The Browns Blow The Organization Up Again, We Might Have Seen The Last Of Joe Thomas

The voice of the Cleveland Browns, Jim Donovan, joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima to recap Browns vs. Titans.

Jim talked about QB DeShone Kizer being benched in favor of Cody Kessler in the 3rd quarter, if DeShone should have been out on Friday night/Saturday morning, what he was thinking when he saw Joe Thomas on the ground with an injury, what he thought about the play calling by Hue Jackson, if the Browns should has kicked off to start overtime, what the team should do with Kenny Britt and who he thinks Hue will start at QB in London.

