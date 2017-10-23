Wade Asks To Come Off Bench For Cavs; Smith Starting Again

By Tom Withers | The Associated Press
Filed Under: Cleveland Cavaliers, Dwyane Wade

CLEVELAND (AP) — Struggling through three games, Dwyane Wade asked the Cavaliers to take him out of the starting lineup.

Wade is averaging just 5.7 points and shooting 28 percent in his first season with Cleveland. The 35-year-old guard feels it’s best for the team if he comes off the bench. J.R. Smith will return to the starting lineup after being bumped to the second team by Wade.

Coach Tyronn Lue praised Wade’s selflessness as “big time.” He lauded the “future Hall of Famer and a guy that’s won three NBA championships” for coming to coach to “see what’s best for the team.”

The Cavs on Tuesday host Chicago, where Wade spent last season with the Bulls. He has reunited in Cleveland with LeBron James, his teammate for four seasons in Miami.

