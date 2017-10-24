Browns LT Joe Thomas’ Surgery Successful, Full Recovery Expected

By Daryl Ruiter | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Cleveland Browns, Joe Thomas

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – Browns left tackle Joe Thomas had surgery to repair a ruptured left triceps tendon Tuesday morning.

The procedure was successful according to the Browns and “a full recovery is expected” for Thomas.

Thomas said Monday that he expects rehab to take 6-9 months but he is undecided if he will return next year which is the final year of his contract.

Thomas, who is 1 of only 5 players in history to make the Pro Bowl in each of his first 10 seasons, suffered the injury with 5:40 left in the third quarter of Sunday’s 12-9 overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans ending his record consecutive snaps streak at 10,363.

Listen