Browns Rookie DE Myles Garrett Placed In Concussion Protocol

BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – Cleveland Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett has been placed in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Garrett complained of concussion-like symptoms Tuesday morning according to the team.

Garrett, who leads the Browns with 4 sacks in 3 games this season, missed the first 4 weeks of the season with a high ankle sprain.

The Browns are scheduled to fly to London Thursday afternoon for this Sunday’s game at Twickenham Stadium against the Minnesota Vikings.

It is not clear if Garrett will be permitted to make the trip.