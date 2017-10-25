DeShone Kizer To Start For Browns In London Against Vikings

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – DeShone Kizer will start Sunday in London.

The question now is: will he finish the game?

The rookie from Notre Dame has been benched by head coach Hue Jackson in each of his last 2 starts because of poor play – namely for throwing interceptions. Kizer threw 2 more last week before being sat down in the third quarter of a 12-9 overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans. Kizer has thrown an NFL-worst 11 picks this season.

Kizer, who has thrown for 965 yards while completing 52.0 percent of his passes and a rating of 47.8, will face a Vikings defense that ranks fifth in several key categories including points allowed [17 (5th)], defense [283 yards (4th)] and run defense [76.6 (3rd)].

Jackson said on Monday he may continue to rotate quarterbacks week-to-week or even within games as he sees fit.

Kevin Hogan started Week 5, a 33-17 loss at Houston, and Cody Kessler, who was inactive for the first 5 weeks of the season, came off the bench last Sunday to complete 10 of 19 passes for 121 yards and an interception in the second half and overtime against the Titans.

Cleveland enters the game at 0-7 while Minnesota is 5-2.